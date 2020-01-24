JD Sports forced to remove images of model in Northern Ireland t-shirt with republican tattoo

PICTURES OF A man with a republican tattoo modelling the latest Northern Ireland t-shirt have been removed from the JD Sports website.

The blue Adidas polo was on sale on the popular retail company’s online shop alongside the team kit, tracksuits and other training gear.

However, a close look at the photographs showed “Ticofaidh ár lá” — a misspelt version of “Tiocfaidh ár lá” — is written on the model’s upper arm.

Source: jdsports.ie

The Irish phrase, meaning “our day will come” refers to a future united Ireland and has been commonly used by republicans since IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands popularised it in the 1980s.

Images of the item, which costs £38, were taken down last night and are no longer available on JD’s site.

The42 contacted the Irish FA but it has no comment to make at this time.

Source: jdsports.ie

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!