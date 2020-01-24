This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
JD Sports forced to remove images of model in Northern Ireland t-shirt with republican tattoo

‘Tiocfaidh ár lá’ is misspelt on the man’s upper arm.

By Ben Blake Friday 24 Jan 2020, 12:42 PM
1 hour ago 7,162 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4978236

PICTURES OF A man with a republican tattoo modelling the latest Northern Ireland t-shirt have been removed from the JD Sports website. 

The blue Adidas polo was on sale on the popular retail company’s online shop alongside the team kit, tracksuits and other training gear. 

However, a close look at the photographs showed “Ticofaidh ár lá” — a misspelt version of “Tiocfaidh ár lá” — is written on the model’s upper arm.

JD Northern Ireland Source: jdsports.ie

The Irish phrase, meaning “our day will come” refers to a future united Ireland and has been commonly used by republicans since IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands popularised it in the 1980s. 

Images of the item, which costs £38, were taken down last night and are no longer available on JD’s site

 The42 contacted the Irish FA but it has no comment to make at this time. 

JD Northern Ireland 4 Source: jdsports.ie

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

