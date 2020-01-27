Leeds recruit French striker from Bundesliga leaders Leipzig to boost promotion bid

LEEDS UNITED HAVE signed striker Jean-Kévin Augustin on loan from Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig until the end of the season with the option to buy him upon the completion of his temporary deal.

The 22-year-old French youth international came through the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain before joining Leipzig for a reported fee of €13m in the summer of 2017.

He scored 20 goals and made eight assists in 67 appearances for Leipzig, featuring in both the Champions League and Europa League as well as the German top tier.

Augustin joined Monaco on loan at the start of this season but struggled for game time back in France, scoring just once and registering two assists in 13 appearances across all competitions.

He becomes Leeds’ third signing of the January transfer window following the arrivals of Elia Caprile and Ian Poveda.

Augustin will wear the number 29 shirt at Elland Road.

“He’s a centre forward with good movement and mobility,” said Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa.

“In the team, he’s involved in the combination play and has a lot of presence in the box.

“He has a well-known background, a good trajectory and he’s going to be useful for the needs we have in our team.

“He is a young player. When he used to play in the [PSG] academy he was one of the more well-known players in the world.

“I didn’t speak to him [before signing]. For me, the player has to have the wish to be part of Leeds.”

At youth international level, Augustin inspired France to win the European U19 Championship in 2016, during which he was crowned both top goalscorer and player of the tournament.