Jean Kleyn out for the rest of season with eye and knee injuries

MUNSTER HAVE SUFFERED yet another injury blow with the news that lock Jean Kleyn is out for the rest of the season.

The South African has an eye issue which the province say has been “slow to recover” and “set to keep him out of action for the coming months”.

So the 30-year-old has undergone surgery on “an ongoing knee issue and will not return to play this season,” Munster said in a statement ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup clash with Toulon at Stade Felix Mayol (KO: 3.15pm).

Advertisement

Back-row forward Jack O’Donoghue’s need for surgery on a knee injury will be determined following a surgical consultation this week.

More encouragingly for the province, out-half Joey Carbery, who has been out with a wrist injury since October, is among a group of players who will return to training this week. He will be joined by Alex Nankivell (ankle), Niall Scannell (groin) and Patrick Campbell (shoulder).

Their availability for selection will be determined later in the week, along with Oli Jager, Fineen Wycherley and Peter O’Mahony.

O’Mahony and Wycherley, who have both been absent due to shoulder injuries, are increasing their training intensity this week.

Eoghan Clarke has completed the return to play protocols and is available for the weekend. Jager is continuing the return to play protocols.

Mike Haley (hip) and Cian Hurley (ankle/achilles) will return to training “in the coming weeks”.

Leinster-bound RG Snyman (chest/shoulder) is continuing to rehab and is due a return to action in March, according to Munster.

Continuing to rehab are: Dave Kilcoyne (shoulder), Diarmuid Barron (foot), Edwin Edogbo (achilles), Jack Daly (ankle), Liam Coombes (shoulder) and Roman Salanoa (knee).