Billy Stickland/INPHO Jean Kleyn.
Jean Kleyn out until the new year while Peter O'Mahony will miss Bayonne clash

The South African suffered an eye injury against Leinster, while O’Mahony’s shoulder has not yet recovered.
43 minutes ago

MUNSTER’S SOUTH AFRICAN lock Jean Kleyn is out “until the new year” due to an eye injury suffered in the Leinster match, while Peter O’Mahony will be unavailable for the Champions Cup clash with Bayonne on Saturday, according to the province. 

Kleyn attended for a specialist review last week, following Munster’s 21-16 loss to Leinster on 25 November at the Aviva Stadium. He will have further follow-up before Christmas.

O’Mahony (shoulder) is “improving” but will remain unavailable for the Bayonne game.

Jack Daly (ankle) and Liam Coombes (shoulder) both underwent surgery last week and will begin rehabilitation under the Munster medical department.

Patrick Campbell (ankle) as he has returned to team training. Jack O’Donoghue (ankle) will also return to training this week. Simon Zebo (knee) will continue to rehabilitate early this week. The availability of the trio will be determined later in the week.

Also continuing to rehab are: RG Snyman (chest/shoulder), Joey Carbery (wrist), Roman Salanoa (knee), Mike Haley (hip), Cian Hurley (ankle/achilles) and Niall Scannell (groin).

Meanwhile, there were 11 Munster players in AIL action for their clubs at the weekend.

In Division 1A, Fionn Gibbons, Chris Moore and Keynan Knox helped Young Munster to a win over City of Armagh with Gibbons among the tries.

Ethan Coughlan and Daniel Okeke were in action for Shannon as they were beaten away to Terenure College.

In Division 1B, Jack Oliver, George Hadden and Colm Hogan helped Garryowen beat Blackrock College with Hogan scoring a try on his debut for the club. Oliver also kicked three conversions and two penalties.

Jack O’Sullivan and Ben O’Connor featured for UCC as they were narrowly beaten by Old Wesley.

Evan O’Connell helped UL Bohemians to a draw against MU Barnhall.

 

Ronan Early
