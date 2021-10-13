'He’s one of the most mentally tough guys I've met' - Snyman backed to recover from latest setback

JEAN KLEYN HAS backed Munster teammate RG Snyman to recover from his latest injury setback, adding that he hopes to see his fellow lock extend his stay with the province beyond his current contract.

Having missed all of last season on the back of an ACL injury sustained on his Munster debut, Snyman is now facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a re-rupture against the Scarlets on Sunday.

Kleyn said Snyman is currently “in a dark place”, but praised the 26-year-old’s mental resilience in the face of another potentially season-ending injury.

“You can’t really put an exact timeline on these things but, to be honest, he’s probably one of the most mentally tough guys I have met,” Kleyn said.

“He has had an horrific last 12 months and then to top it off he plays 30 or 40 minutes of rugby (this season) and then it happens to him again.

The resilience he is showing from a mental standpoint is outstanding. He is still very positive and he is in a very positive mindset. He is in a dark place, but who wouldn’t be? You have to take it day by day, well, he does. As he progresses we will see how long it takes and we are all raring to see him back as soon as possible.

“Everyone gave him and his wife their space for a bit to process it and then I’d say he was probably overwhelmed with support.

“He’s a very popular guy here. I’d say there wasn’t a fella who wasn’t disappointed for him. I’d say everyone will support him in their own way and wherever they can.”

Munster are now facing the prospect of going two full seasons without Snyman, who was a marquee signing for the province last year.

His current contract expires next summer, but Kleyn hopes this latest injury doesn’t signal the end of Snyman’s Munster story.

“I think everyone would (like to see him stay). Excluding the fact that he hasn’t played a whole lot of rugby, he has really contributed to the team in a really big way, from a rugby standpoint, in terms of knowledge, and in a cultural standpoint in terms of his contribution to the squad and how we interact with each other.”

Snyman made three appearances off the bench for Munster before his latest injury. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Munster defence coach JP Ferreira confirmed that Snyman will stay in Munster to rehab the injury.

“He’s a giant around the squad and yes, the lads really look up to him. He brings a great energy and vibe around him. Guys are gutted,” Ferreira said.

“We have acknowledged that yesterday (Tuesday) when we came into training but that’s put aside now. We are just carrying on with what we have to do. We are right behind him, everyone in Munster is around him to get him sorted again.

“It’s difficult and gutting because it has happened again for him. So he will be going ‘Jeez, could I have done more?’

“But on the other side, he will be going ‘This is what I did last time around, like being involved in the squad.’ Last time he probably felt he wasn’t so involved in the squad.

“He is feeling like he needs to be involved and he doesn’t want to go home and sit around waiting for his next rehab session. He will be more on board with us and that will keep him fresh and keep him up-to-date with things we are changing and evolving.

“I think then, obviously his personal side of it, he will train hard and get back stronger. It’s also a motivation for him to get back again.”

