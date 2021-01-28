Munster's Jean Kleyn hit with two-week ban for 'dangerous play' against Leinster

MUNSTER LOCK JEAN Kleyn has been hit with a two-week ban after being cited for an act of dangerous play in his side’s Pro14 clash with Leinster.

The length of the suspension means that the Ireland international will miss Saturday’s game against Treviso but will be available for selection again ahead of Munster’s trip to Edinburgh on 20 February.

Kleyn was cited under the law regarding “dangerous play in a ruck or maul” which states that a player “must not make contact with an opponent above the line of the shoulders.”

The incident took place in the second half of Munster’s defeat to Leinster at Thomond Park.

A statement from the Pro14 reads that “the incident was found to merit a mid-range entry point, which indicates a four-week suspension for this offence.

“The Judicial Officer determined that there were mitigating factors, including the player’s acceptance of the foul play, timely remorse and previous clean disciplinary record, which under the disciplinary rules warranted a reduction in the sanction of two weeks.”

The ruling means that Kleyn is free to play again from Monday 15 February.