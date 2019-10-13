This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jędrzejczyk fights through the pain to claim dominant win

The Polish fighter’s striking got the better of Michelle Waterson.

By The42 Team Sunday 13 Oct 2019, 8:47 AM
Jedrzejczyk aims a kick at Waterson during their top-billed bout in Tampa.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LAST NIGHT’S UFC event in Tampa culminated in a dominant display by Joanna Jędrzejczyk on her return to strawweight.

The Polish fighter, who lost a flyweight title bout to Valentina Shevchenko last time out in December, took a unanimous points decision over Michelle Waterson thanks to a strong defensive showcase and an impressive ability to get strikes away during the clinch.

Waterson was already bloodied when Jedrzejczyk settled into a striking rhythm in the second round, finding her range with a straight kick to the head of her New Mexico-based opponent.

Waterson’s best sight of the win came late in the third round when she attempted a rear-naked choke after getting the upper hand in a grapple. But the 32-year-old was able to work her way out and finished the round punching.

With the scorecards reading 50-45, 50-45 49-46 in the end, Jedrzejczyk’s kicking kept her in the ascendancy and left her nursing a swollen right foot.

“I fought (a) with broken foot since the end of the second round, beginning of the third,” Jedrzejczyk said post-fight.

mma-ufc-fight-night-tampa-jedrzejczyk-vs-waterson Jedrzejczyk celebrates her decision victory. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

In the earlier bouts, Cub Swanson fought back to winning ways with a points decision over Kron Gracie.

Swanson claimed a win after four straight losses thanks to a strong standing game, striking the head and body of the grappling-specialist Gracie over the three-round fight.

