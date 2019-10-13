Jędrzejczyk fights through the pain to claim dominant win

Jedrzejczyk aims a kick at Waterson during their top-billed bout in Tampa.

LAST NIGHT’S UFC event in Tampa culminated in a dominant display by Joanna Jędrzejczyk on her return to strawweight.

The Polish fighter, who lost a flyweight title bout to Valentina Shevchenko last time out in December, took a unanimous points decision over Michelle Waterson thanks to a strong defensive showcase and an impressive ability to get strikes away during the clinch.

Waterson was already bloodied when Jedrzejczyk settled into a striking rhythm in the second round, finding her range with a straight kick to the head of her New Mexico-based opponent.

Waterson’s best sight of the win came late in the third round when she attempted a rear-naked choke after getting the upper hand in a grapple. But the 32-year-old was able to work her way out and finished the round punching.

With the scorecards reading 50-45, 50-45 49-46 in the end, Jedrzejczyk’s kicking kept her in the ascendancy and left her nursing a swollen right foot.

“I fought (a) with broken foot since the end of the second round, beginning of the third,” Jedrzejczyk said post-fight.

Jedrzejczyk celebrates her decision victory. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

In the earlier bouts, Cub Swanson fought back to winning ways with a points decision over Kron Gracie.

Swanson claimed a win after four straight losses thanks to a strong standing game, striking the head and body of the grappling-specialist Gracie over the three-round fight.