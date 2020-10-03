'The situation could have been avoided' - Dyche on Hendrick departure

Dyche believes Burnley could have kept Hendrick.

Dyche believes Burnley could have kept Hendrick.

BURNLEY’S TRIP TO Tyneside this evening means a quick reunion with Jeff Hendrick, the Republic of Ireland midfielder who made 139 appearances for the Clarets before joining Newcastle as a free agent in August.

“It was a situation I felt could have been avoided,” Dyche said of Hendrick’s departure after the former club-record signing failed to agree new terms at Turf Moor.

“But that’s the way it goes, I am used to managing situations here.

“He’s a good player and was a fantastic professional here. He had question marks from fans, but sometimes that was unfair because we played him in all different positions.”

Meanwhile, Dyche expects England defender James Tarkowski to be at Turf Moor beyond the transfer window.

Tarkowski has been a target for Premier League rivals during the window, which closes on Monday night, with Leicester tabling a €33m bid for the 27-year-old.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

However, the Foxes signed St Etienne defender Wesley Fofana for an initial €36m on Friday to end their interest in Tarkowski.

“He (Tarkowski) is an important player to us, he’s a very good player,” Dyche said ahead of Burnley’s Premier League visit to Newcastle on Saturday.

“He’s a player who continues to develop and unless I’m told different by the powers that be at the club he will be here.

“He’s certainly not part of that group that we think is going to leave.”

On possible arrivals – Liverpool’s Wales winger Harry Wilson continues to be linked with the Clarets – Dyche said there was “nothing imminent” before Monday’s deadline.

Burnley remain pointless after losing their opening league games to Leicester and Southampton.