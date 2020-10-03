BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 3 October 2020
Advertisement

'The situation could have been avoided' - Dyche on Hendrick departure

The Irish international left Burnley for Newcastle in the summer on a free transfer.

By Press Association Saturday 3 Oct 2020, 2:44 PM
1 hour ago 3,415 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5222713
Dyche believes Burnley could have kept Hendrick.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Dyche believes Burnley could have kept Hendrick.
Dyche believes Burnley could have kept Hendrick.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

BURNLEY’S TRIP TO Tyneside this evening means a quick reunion with Jeff Hendrick, the Republic of Ireland midfielder who made 139 appearances for the Clarets before joining Newcastle as a free agent in August.

“It was a situation I felt could have been avoided,” Dyche said of Hendrick’s departure after the former club-record signing failed to agree new terms at Turf Moor.

“But that’s the way it goes, I am used to managing situations here.

“He’s a good player and was a fantastic professional here. He had question marks from fans, but sometimes that was unfair because we played him in all different positions.”

Meanwhile, Dyche expects England defender James Tarkowski to be at Turf Moor beyond the transfer window.

Tarkowski has been a target for Premier League rivals during the window, which closes on Monday night, with Leicester tabling a €33m bid for the 27-year-old.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

However, the Foxes signed St Etienne defender Wesley Fofana for an initial €36m on Friday to end their interest in Tarkowski.

“He (Tarkowski) is an important player to us, he’s a very good player,” Dyche said ahead of Burnley’s Premier League visit to Newcastle on Saturday.

“He’s a player who continues to develop and unless I’m told different by the powers that be at the club he will be here.

“He’s certainly not part of that group that we think is going to leave.”

On possible arrivals – Liverpool’s Wales winger Harry Wilson continues to be linked with the Clarets – Dyche said there was “nothing imminent” before Monday’s deadline.

Burnley remain pointless after losing their opening league games to Leicester and Southampton.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie