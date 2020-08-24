This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 24 August, 2020
Jeff Hendrick completes Newcastle United move on a four-year contract

The Republic of Ireland midfielder was a free agent following his recent departure from Burnley.

By Paul Dollery Monday 24 Aug 2020, 4:46 PM
24 minutes ago 1,174 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5184659
Newcastle United have unveiled Jeff Hendrick.
Image: Newcastle United FC
Image: Newcastle United FC

NEWCASTLE UNITED HAVE confirmed the signing of Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick.

The 28-year-old makes the switch as a free agent following his recent departure from fellow Premier League club Burnley.

Hendrick has penned a four-year deal with Newcastle, where he’ll link up with international team-mate Ciaran Clark.

“It’s a massive club and playing over the years, going to the stadium, it’s one of the best stadiums to play in, so I just want to get playing there,” the Dubliner said of his move to St James’ Park.

“I’ve had over 100 games in the Premier League but I want to keep going and keep improving with a different team. It’s going to be different for me, the demands with the bigger stadium, the crowd, how big the club is, so I’ve got to take that on and keep pushing myself and striving to get better. I’m looking forward to it – I can’t wait.”

Hendrick, who was named in Stephen Kenny’s first squad as Ireland manager today, played 139 times for Burnley in all competitions after joining from Derby County in 2016. 

“Jeff is someone I’ve admired for a long time,” said Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce, whose side finished 13th in the Premier League last season.

“I watched him when he was at Derby, then he went to Burnley for a lot of money and couldn’t afford him, so I missed out then! He’s an experienced international footballer who can play all across the midfield so we welcome him aboard. He’ll be a big asset to us, on and off the pitch.

“He’s a great pro, down to earth, and at the age of 28 it’s a wonderful time to get somebody. It is the peak of his career. He’s a really fit boy who has played 122 times in the Premier League for Burnley over the last four years, and I’m sure he’ll be a great addition to the squad.”

Hendrick will be looking to increase his tally of 54 senior caps when Ireland face Bulgaria and Finland in next month’s Uefa Nations League games.

