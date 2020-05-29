Ireland's Hendrick linked with AC Milan on a free transfer - report

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Sinead Farrell Friday 29 May 2020, 8:43 PM
7 minutes ago 241 Views 1 Comment
Jeff Hendrick in action for Ireland.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’S Jeff Hendrick has been linked with a move to AC Milan on a free transfer, according to a report by Sky Sports.

The Burnley midfielder is out of contract this summer and is yet to agree an extension with the Premier League side.

The Italian club, who currently in seventh place on the Serie A table, indicated their interest to the 28-year-old prior to the Covid-19 pandemic and are continuing to assess their options ahead of the next transfer window.

A number of Premier League sides are understood to have a shown an interest in Hendrick while Burnley have held initial talks with the Dubliner over a new contract.

They remain hopeful of keeping him at Turf Moor.

Hendrick made the switch to Burnley from Derby County in 2016 after impressing for Ireland at the European Championships that summer.

