Jeff Hendrick joins QPR on loan from Newcastle to cap 'crazy birthday'

JEFF HENDRICK SECURED a late Deadline Day switch last night, joining QPR on loan for the remainder of the season from Newcastle United.

The Republic of Ireland international, who turned 30 yesterday and marked his birthday with the move, will hope to play a central role in the Rs promotion push as they sit fourth in the Championship.

“It’s been a bit of a crazy birthday, just waiting for this to happen, but I am really excited,” Hendrick said after putting pen to paper.

“I have been following the team throughout this season and you are in a good position in the league. Hopefully, I can come in and help give that last push to get promoted.”

The midfielder has played in the Premier League over the past few years, first with Burnely and then with Newcastle, scoring three goals in 27 appearances since joining in 2020.

⏰ A 𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 late one on Deadline Day.



Welcome, 𝗝𝗲𝗳𝗳 𝗛𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸! 👋#QPR | #HendrickIsHere — QPR FC (@QPR) February 1, 2022

The 68-time capped Ireland international first made the move across the water in 2008, joining Derby County’s academy set-up from St Kevin’s Boys and going on to establish himself in the Rams’ first-team. He has made over 200 Championship appearances.

Now, he’ll work under Mark Warbruton at London outfit QPR, linking up with former team-mates and fellow Irish players.

“I have played against the manager’s teams throughout the league and they always play good football, John Eustace is there who I played with, and I know certain players like Jimmy Dunne and Andre Gray,” Hendrick added.

“I just thought this would be the right fit for me.

“Anyone who knows me will know I will be disappointed with the game time I have got this season so I wanted to get out, get games and enjoy my football.

“I wasn’t just going to sit around. A big thing for me is to push myself and enjoy my football.”

He added on the promotion push., after QPR’s recent near misses: “A good team spirit is important and I have heard it is very good at QPR, so I am excited to see that.

“You need a group that is fighting for the same cause and you need to be able to play good football, and to be one of the best teams in the league you have to be able to win ugly as well. Now I just want to hit the ground running.”

🤝 Jeff Hendrick has joined QPR on loan for the rest of the season.



Good luck, Jeff! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 1, 2022

“I am delighted to bring Jeff in,” Warburton added. “We are always looking to add experience and quality to our ranks, especially ahead of such an important stage of the season.

“Jeff has shown his quality at the highest level on the international stage and in the Premier League. He also possesses that Championship experience, too, which can be so important.

“Everyone you speak to speaks so highly of Jeff, of his character and his work ethic and there is no doubt he will add another layer of quality to the squad.”

Hendrick could make his debut for the Rs in their FA Cup fourth-round tie at Peterborough United on Saturday afternoon, while his focus will then turn to Championship matters, where the side are seven points adrift of leaders Fulham.

Meanwhile, Newcastle added to their ranks as the battle against the top-flight ranks, with Matt Targett arriving on loan from Aston Villa for the remainder of the season and boyhood Magpies fan Dan Burn signing from Brighton for an undisclosed fee.

Hendrick, Elliot Anderson and Matty Longstaff all left for loan deals with EFL clubs.

- Additional reporting from Press Association.