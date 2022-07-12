Jeff Hendrick departs Newcastle for Reading on a season-long loan

JEFF HENDIRCK HAS joined Reading on a season-long loan after it was made clear to him by Newcastle boss Eddie Howe that he was not part of his plans at St James’ Park.

The Ireland international spent the second half of the 2021/22 campaign with Queens Park Rangers and he has now returned to the Championship in search of regular first-team football.

Hendrick will link up with his new teammates later today and manager Paul Ince said: “Jeff is a midfielder I have admired for a long period of time. He has the ability and experience to play in a number of roles across the midfield.

“He works hard, he wins the ball back, he can pick a pass and he can score goals too. A player of his experience will prove so important for this club going into the challenge of the Championship this season.”

The 30-year-old midfielder began his career in England’s second tier with Derby County before Burnley made him their club recording signing for £10 million after his performances at Euro 2016.

Reading’s Head of Football Operations, Mark Bowen, added: “Jeff is a vastly experienced midfielder who has spent the large part of his career playing Premier League and international football. Importantly, he also knows what it takes to compete in the Championship and I am delighted he has joined us for 2022-23.”