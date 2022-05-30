Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Monday 30 May 2022
Advertisement

Ulster sign former All Black tighthead prop Jeffery Toomaga-Allen

The 31-year-old is joining on a one-year deal from Wasps.

By The42 Team Monday 30 May 2022, 11:18 AM
1 hour ago 2,742 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5777912
Toomaga-Allen in possession while playing for Wasps.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Toomaga-Allen in possession while playing for Wasps.
Toomaga-Allen in possession while playing for Wasps.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ULSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of tighthead prop Jeffery Toomaga-Allen.

The 31-year-old New Zealander will join the province on a one-year deal from Wasps this summer. 

Prior to his three-year spell in the Premiership, Toomaga-Allen amassed nearly 150 appearances for the Hurricanes and Wellington – winning the Super Rugby title in 2016. 

He made his debut for the All Blacks in 2013, and also lined out against the Barbarians and a French XV after being recalled to the squad in 2017.

“Jeff has played at a high level in Super Rugby and the English Premiership for a number of years and as such he will bring considerable experience to bolster our tighthead roster, as well as being a great mentor for the younger players in our squad,” said Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.

“We look forward to welcoming Jeff to Ulster.”

Toomaga-Allen added: “I’m really excited about the chance to join such a great club as Ulster. I’ve heard the fans are amazing, and I can’t wait to get stuck into next season.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie