Ulster sign former All Black tighthead prop Jeffery Toomaga-Allen

ULSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of tighthead prop Jeffery Toomaga-Allen.

The 31-year-old New Zealander will join the province on a one-year deal from Wasps this summer.

Prior to his three-year spell in the Premiership, Toomaga-Allen amassed nearly 150 appearances for the Hurricanes and Wellington – winning the Super Rugby title in 2016.

He made his debut for the All Blacks in 2013, and also lined out against the Barbarians and a French XV after being recalled to the squad in 2017.

“Jeff has played at a high level in Super Rugby and the English Premiership for a number of years and as such he will bring considerable experience to bolster our tighthead roster, as well as being a great mentor for the younger players in our squad,” said Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.

“We look forward to welcoming Jeff to Ulster.”

Toomaga-Allen added: “I’m really excited about the chance to join such a great club as Ulster. I’ve heard the fans are amazing, and I can’t wait to get stuck into next season.”

