Dublin star Dunne heads for Australia with fourth All-Ireland medal

DUBLIN STAR JENNIFER Dunne is heading for Australia this week with another All-Ireland medal in her back pocket.

The Cuala midfield powerhouse signed for Brisbane Lions earlier this year and she’ll join Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer at the AFLW outfit.

Dunne signed off with a superb All-Ireland final showing yesterday, clipping 0-2 in another devastating individual display for Mick Bohan’s side. It seals her status among the frontrunners for the Player of the Year award.

“I’m going this Wednesday so it’s a quick turnaround,” Dunne said after the five-point win over Kerry in Croke Park.

“Obviously that opportunity came up, the group were really welcoming to that idea but I parked it then and this was my main focus and I’m just so glad that we as a collective got over the line and I can go over now with a smile on my face and maybe bring success over there.

“This is my fourth [All-Ireland] now but it’s probably one of the most special ones considering the last two years we’ve had and such a change of people that have come into the group, management and players. A lot of us probably wouldn’t have backed ourselves in October or November to be here but we’re just so delighted, it’s amazing.”

Dunne follows in the footsteps of Meath duo Vikki Wall and Orlagh Lally, who headed for their debut seasons with North Melbourne and Fremantle respectively after All-Ireland glory with Meath last year. Cora Staunton also jetted out to Greater Western Sydney Giants shortly after securing a club Celtic Cross with Carnacon in late 2017.

She should be a huge hit Down Under, one of over 30 players set for the new season which gets underway next month.

Martha Byrne sat beside Dunne in the press conference room in the bowels of the Hogan Stand, and echoed her club and county team-mate’s sentiments.

“I think a lot of people had us written off at the start of the year,” the defender added, “and a combination of belief from the older players and energy from the younger players just ended up being an unbelievable concoction that resulted in us creating an atmosphere and energy around the camp.

“The last few weeks has just been climb on climb, getting better and better and to reach this peak today feels actually unbelievable. I never would have put ourselves here back in October so hugely proud.

“We had the underdog tag the whole way through the competition and we weren’t the favourites so this was just sweet.”