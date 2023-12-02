The Dublin All-Star hoping to make history with Grand Final and All-Ireland double

FIVE IRISH PLAYERS are gunning for AFLW greatness this weekend, but only one stands on the precipice of history.

Dublin and Brisbane Lions' Jennifer Dunne.

Should the Brisbane Lions triumph against North Melbourne, Dublin midfielder Jennifer Dunne will become the first player to win an AFL Grand Final and an All-Ireland title in the same year.

The Cuala native captured her fourth All-Ireland crown in July, and was on a plane headed Down Under for her debut season just a few days later. She wouldn’t be the first to make the move to Australia and come back with Grand Final silverware, but Dunne is the one who could earn a distinction that is all her own this weekend.

“She’d always like to be doing her best at what she does, whether it’s with college or with sport,” Jennifer’s father Derek tells The 42 from Australia, where he’s travelled out along with his wife Orla to watch the eldest of his four children make her mark in a sport that is entirely new to her.

“She wants to get it right at the top level. That’s the way she’s always been.”

The Lions’ interest in bringing the Dubs star to Brisbane dates back a few years. They first made contact through her Irish teammate Orla O’Dwyer, who asked if Dunne would be interested in meeting coach Craig Starcevich about the prospect of a move.

The early indications were positive but Dunne was in college at the time, fully focused on studying to become a teacher. Her qualifications would have to come first before any signing on any dotted lines.

Brisbane agreed to wait, having already seen enough to know that she would be a worthwhile acquisition.

“It was probably always there in the background that she would like to have a go at it,” Derek continues.

In a family that is drenched in GAA, Derek has been coaching his daughter since her U5 Academy days with Cuala.

“She always worked hard and always wanted it. She loved to hook kick off her right and left which is always an advantage in football. She was dedicated to training and working hard on her skills. You never had to drag her to training.”

⭐️IRISH LIONS ARE SMILING ⭐️



CONGRATULATIONS Orla O'Dwyer☘️ & Jennifer Dunne☘️ who will play in next weeks AFLW Grand Final 2023 after Brisbane Lions WIN over Geelong in the Preliminary Final



How good to see Jennifer's Parents Derek & Orla at the Game 🇮🇪#AFLW #aflwireland

After not making the Dublin grade at U14, Dunne made the breakthrough on the U16 panel and progressed through minor before she was added to the senior panel during her Leaving Cert year. She experienced her first taste of All-Ireland glory that year, the first of four such glorious runs.

Mick Bohan’s side needed to reinvent themselves to climb the mountain again this season. After celebrating their three-in-a-row in 2020, they were dethroned by Meath in the 2021 decider and then came unstuck against Donegal at the quarter-final stage in 2022.

Those back-to-back punches caused a major shift in the panel. Veterans like Lyndsey Davey opted to retire while Sinéad Aherne remains part of the squad after returning mid-season in 2023, but wasn’t one of the first-choice forwards this year.

Vacancies emerged for new faces to lead the Dublin charge. Dunne, who finished the season with her first All-Star as well as a fourth All-Ireland medal, was to the fore.

“We were delighted for her,” Derek says. “She doesn’t really take them and she’s very modest. Even the All-Star, she was like, ‘Grand, whatever.’ Whereas her daddy was going round screaming the house down.

“I think she is very proud of herself but she wouldn’t tell ya. She’s a great kid.”

Dunne officially signed for the Brisbane Lions in March, not too long after kicking a sherrin for the first time. Starcevich had been over to visit from Brisbane earlier in the year, and assured Dunne he’d see her again after the conclusion of Dublin’s championship, however far into the year that would be.

And while her All-Ireland-winning teammates were toasting their success, she was preparing for a new challenge.

“There was probably a bit of FOMO there with the girls all having great fun in Dublin and they all went on a holiday to Portugal,” Derek explains. “She was heading to Brisbane to the unknown but she got over that and hit the ground running. She’s really had three months of it so she’s very early doors learning the skills.

“She knows she’s a long way to go but she’s playing at a very high level. Brisbane would obviously be top-four and they’re in the Grand Final. She was going into an elite group who have been in four Grand Finals. There’s girls there who are playing since they were 14 or 15 so she’s doing really well.

Alamy Stock Photo Dunne on the ball for the Brisbane Lions. Alamy Stock Photo

“Dublin were accommodating as well and Mick said it was a lifetime experience. She’s planning on coming back at Christmas and playing with Dublin again.”

Rather than taking up her usual spot in the middle of the park, Dunne has largely lined out in the backs for Brisbane. Since settling in at Brisbane, Dunne has been detailed in the backs.

“That was a big change and it took her time to get used to it. But she’s settled very well and they thought that she just read the game very well.

“In fairness to Craig, he said playing in the backs gives you a better view of everything and it’s easier to learn from that position.”

There’s guaranteed to be Irish representation on the team that wins the AFLW Premiership this year. In the Brisbane Lions corner, there’s Dunne and O’Dwyer, while North Melbourne have Cork’s Erika O’Shea and Niamh Martin of Tipperary as well as Clare’s Ailish Considine, who is absent from the matchday squad due to a hamstring injury.

And whichever party prevails on Sunday, those players will join an esteemed group of Irish-born AFL champions. Only Tadhg Kenneally (Kerry and Sydney Swans) and Sinéad Goldrick (Dublin and Melbourne) have done the cross-code double, but not in the same season.

That’s where Dunne could distinguish herself. One half of the job is complete and she’s one game away from finishing the other.

Tommy Dickson / INPHO Dunne might be an All-Ireland and AFLW champion by the end of 2023. Tommy Dickson / INPHO / INPHO

“She’ll prepare the exact same as the All-Ireland and do her own thing,” says Derek.

“She wouldn’t really talk to us about it, I’d say she’s a bit nervous. It’s the same as the All-Ireland. She keeps to herself and we don’t interfere. She just focuses on herself.

“She’s very excited about playing in a Grand Final. It’s her first year and she’s only played eight or nine games.

“The team atmosphere and they’re a really great bunch. They’ve been so welcoming to her.

“As I say to her, ‘Get up the field and get a few scores!’”

