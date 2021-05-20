Jenny Egan to compete for final Olympic spot after strong semi-final showing

KILDARE CANOEIST JENNY Egan will compete for the final ticket to the Tokyo Olympics tomorrow after progressing to the K1 200m final in the ‘world’ qualifiers this morning.

The 34-year-old finished third in her semi-final, clocking a time of 43.682 (Sweden’s Moa Wikberg won the semi in 42.737), to reach the final of the global Olympic qualification event in the Russian city of Barnaul.

Egan had earlier finished third in her heat in a time of 45.278.

Jenny Egan into the final of the Olympic Qualifier!! 🇮🇪💪 After a great semi final Jenny will race in tomorrow's final at 8:17 Irish time. With the final Olympic spot up for grabs 🇯🇵 Watch it live tomorrow morning here - https://t.co/4depz318r5 pic.twitter.com/kHReilA6QB — Canoeing Ireland (@CanoeingIreland) May 20, 2021

The Salmon Leap club woman must win tomorrow’s final if she is to claim for herself and Ireland the last remaining spot at this summer’s Games.

Egan missed out on Tokyo qualification at last week’s European qualifiers in Hungary in both the K1 200m and 500m classifications but will aim to book her seat on the plane at the final time of asking in Siberia, with the decisive event taking place at 8:17am Irish time.

You can watch Egan in the K1 200m final at the following YouTube link.