Dublin: 12°C Thursday 20 May 2021
Jenny Egan to compete for final Olympic spot after strong semi-final showing

The Kildare woman must win her K1 200m final in Siberia if she is to claim the final ticket to Tokyo.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 20 May 2021, 4:10 PM
Jenny Egan (file pic).
Image: Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO
Image: Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO

KILDARE CANOEIST JENNY Egan will compete for the final ticket to the Tokyo Olympics tomorrow after progressing to the K1 200m final in the ‘world’ qualifiers this morning.

The 34-year-old finished third in her semi-final, clocking a time of 43.682 (Sweden’s Moa Wikberg won the semi in 42.737), to reach the final of the global Olympic qualification event in the Russian city of Barnaul.

Egan had earlier finished third in her heat in a time of 45.278.

The Salmon Leap club woman must win tomorrow’s final if she is to claim for herself and Ireland the last remaining spot at this summer’s Games.

Egan missed out on Tokyo qualification at last week’s European qualifiers in Hungary in both the K1 200m and 500m classifications but will aim to book her seat on the plane at the final time of asking in Siberia, with the decisive event taking place at 8:17am Irish time.

You can watch Egan in the K1 200m final at the following YouTube link.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

