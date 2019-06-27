Jenny Egan falls just shy of a medal despite strong finish in Minsk

JENNY EGAN JUST missed out on a podium finish in the Women’s K1 5000m on Thursday, finishing fourth with a time of 25.27.936.

The race was Egan’s third of the day, having already battled windy and rainy conditions in the K1 200 B and K1 500 B finals earlier on Thursday morning.

The 5000m decider was Egan’s priority; the 32-year-old Dubliner finished fourth at the inaugural European Games in Baku in 2015, but couldn’t quite go one further in Minsk as she followed home Maryna Litvinchuk of Belarus (gold), Dora Bodonyi of Hungary (silver) and Mariana Petrusova of Slovakia (bronze).

“To come fourth again, after coming fourth four years ago is tough,” Egan admitted. “But I did my best out there.

There was thunder and lightning and wind, but you know, everyone had those conditions, everyone had to race in them. For me it was probably better as there was less heat, but it was tough: there was a big headwind out there on the home straight. I gave it my all, fourth place is not bad, but it’s just tough when you miss out on the medals again.

CANOEING



Ireland’s Jenny Egan reacts to just missing out on the medals with a fourth place finish in today’s K1 5000 final 🇮🇪🇮🇪#TeamIreland #Minsk2019 pic.twitter.com/jHvDL3UPgX — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) June 27, 2019

Ireland’s Ronan Foley had one race this afternoon, also competing in the K1 5000m final. A tough race for the Kildare man saw him finish with a time of 23:16.064 in 16th spot.

“It’s a bit of a heartbreaking end to a brilliant week of racing that was full of PBs,” Foley said afterwards. “I had a good start to today’s race, but it’s a field full of top guys and they’re all A performers out there – they are as good as it gets.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!