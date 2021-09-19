Glory for Ireland as Jenny Egan bags silver medal in Canoe Sprint World Championships

JENNY EGAN HAS had a dream finish to the 2021 ICF Senior World Championships, coming away with a silver medal in the K1 Women 5000m.

A close fought battle took pace around the 23 minute course, with Egan paddling a near perfect race, just missing out on gold to Emese Kohlami of Hungary in a sprint finish.

The tightest of margins separate the medals, with the top 3 finishers being split by 1.96 seconds.

Jenny Egan collects her silver medal.

Earlier at the championships Jenny had a disappointing finish in the 500m event, exiting the competition in the semi-final round.

This did little but light a fire under the Irish paddler, who cam back strong to win her second medal of the 2021 season. The first coming in the ICF World Cup Race in Barnaul, where Jenny took another silver medal in the same 5000m event.