Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 27 January 2021
Celtic confirm Bundesliga switch for Dutch full-back Jeremie Frimpong

The 20-year-old has joined Bayer Leverkusen, who are currently third in the German top flight.

By Press Association Wednesday 27 Jan 2021, 6:55 PM
Jeremie Frimpong has left Celtic.
Image: PA
Image: PA

JEREMIE FRIMPONG HAS completed his move from Celtic to Bayer Leverkusen.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon revealed on Tuesday that the 20-year-old right-back had been allowed to speak to another club after a “robust offer” was made.

He added that Frimpong had made his desire to leave Celtic clear and was not open to extending his contract.

Leverkusen reportedly made an £11.5million bid for the former Manchester City youth player.

Celtic wrote on Twitter: “Jeremie Frimpong has joined Bayer Leverkusen on a permanent basis. We would like to thank Jeremie Frimpong for his contribution to the club and wish him all the best for his future career.”

The German club confirmed that Frimpong had signed a four-year contract.

Press Association

