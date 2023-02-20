Advertisement
James Crombie/INPHO New Castres Olympique boss Jeremy Davidson.
# Back in the hotseat
Castres appoint former Ireland international Jeremy Davidson as new head coach
Davidson’s first job will be to steer Castres further clear of his former employers Brive, who currently sit last in the Top 14.
1 hour ago

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Jeremy Davidson has been named as the new head coach of French Top 14 strugglers Castres, replacing Pierre-Henry Broncan with the 2021/22 runners-up currently sitting 11th in the table.

Davidson, who both played for Castres and began his professional coaching career with the five-time French champions in 2009, has made a quick return to the hotseat after he was relieved of his duties by bottom side Brive in October.

The former Ulster, Ireland and Lions’ back row’s experience in France is extensive. Davidson steered Brive to promotion from ProD2 during his first season in charge and kept them up for the next three seasons despite their having one of the smallest budget in France’s top flight.

He previously worked wonders at Aurillac between 2011 and 2017, and was Bordeaux Bègles’ forwards coach in 2017/18.

Davidson has been given a contract with Castres until the end of the 2024/2025 camapaign.

As a player, Belfast man Davidson earned 32 caps for Ireland and played all three tests on the 1997 Lions tour to South Africa, where he was named Players’ Player of the Tour.

Injury forced his early retirement — aged just 27 — in 2003 and Davidson subsequently became director of rugby at Dungannon RFC before being lured to France to work with Castres’ forwards.

Now 48, Davidson will firstly aim to steer Castres further clear of his former employers Brive and the accompanying threat of relegation.

