Patriots linebackers coach takes over at the helm from Bill Belichick

JEROD MAYO, THE New England Patriots linebackers coach for the past five seasons, was named the NFL team’s new head coach on Friday, a day after the departure of legend Bill Belichick.

Announcing “a new era in New England” with a social media post, the Patriots handed the future of the squad to a 37-year-old who played eight seasons as a linebacker for New England, winning a Super Bowl title in the 2014 campaign.

Mayo, the first Black head coach in Patriots history, becomes the NFL’s youngest head coach, just ahead of Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams.

Belichick parted ways with the Patriots on Thursday after 24 seasons as head coach, having guided a dynasty that collected six Super Bowl titles in nine appearances.

He is expected to be a strong candidate for several of the seven remaining NFL head coaching vacancies.

New England missed the playoffs in three of the past four seasons and this past season’s 4-13 record was the worst of Belichick’s career, setting the stage for the change in on-field leadership.

A news conference with Mayo and Patriots owner Robert Kraft was set for next Wednesday.

Mayo, the first former Patriots player to take the head coaching role, was praised by New England players as a high-quality talent.

“He deserves to be a head coach. He’s a leader,” defensive tackle Davon Godchaux said. “I think I’m speaking for everybody when I say everybody respects Coach Mayo.”

Mayo has helped evolve the Patriots’ defensive schemes to stay competitive in the NFL.

“Just the way he interacts with his players. You can just feel the vibe,” linebacker Mack Wilson said of Mayo. “He has just got that alpha male personality about himself, and he’s one of those coaches who knows how to turn it on and off.

“He’s definitely a players coach.”

The Patriots have the third pick in April’s NFL Draft and about $70 million in room under the league salary cap to add resources ahead of Mayo’s first season.

– © AFP 2024

