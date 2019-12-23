This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bayern Munich veteran defender to face domestic violence charges

Jerome Boateng is accused of having attacked his ex-partner.

By AFP Monday 23 Dec 2019, 7:06 PM
Jerome Boateng [file pic].
Image: Imago/PA Images
Jerome Boateng [file pic].
Jerome Boateng [file pic].
Image: Imago/PA Images

A GERMAN COURT has decided that Bayern Munich’s veteran defender Jerome Boateng will face charges of domestic violence, a spokesman confirmed on Monday.

The Munich court ruled that the former international can stand trial on a charge of “slight, intentional bodily injuries”, court spokesman Klaus-Peter Juengst said.

It rejected, however, charges of “serious bodily injuries” against Boateng, one of the country’s most successful players, having won the World Cup with Germany in 2014 and the Champions League with Bayern in 2013.

The 31-year-old Boateng is accused of having attacked his ex-partner, with whom he was in relationship for 10 years during which time they had two of his three children together.

The investigation was opened in autumn 2018 and formal prosecutions began in February this year.

© – AFP 2019

