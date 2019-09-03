This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bayern Munich defender under investigation for assault against former partner

The charges claim that Jerome Boateng was violent against a partner, with whom he had a relationship for a decade.

By The42 Team Tuesday 3 Sep 2019, 6:29 PM
Jerome Boateng (file pic).
Image: DPA/PA Images
Jerome Boateng (file pic).
Jerome Boateng (file pic).
Image: DPA/PA Images

A PROSECUTOR IN the district court of Munich has filed charges of assault against Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng.

The charges claim that Boateng was violent against his former partner, with whom he had a relationship for a decade.

The prosecutor, Anne Leiding, confirmed to SID that an investigation into Boateng began in 2018, with charges brought forward in February 2019. 

The Munich prosecutor has had a case since autumn 2018 against Jerome Boateng because of dangerous bodily injury, and after extensive investigation on February 11, 2019 a charge was brought to the Munich District Court,” Leiding said. 

The prosecutor added that police are also investigating another incident that took place two weeks ago.

“Moreover, the police are currently investigating another case of suspected personal injury to the detriment of the same victims,” Leiding said.

Though the charges were filed in February, the court is still in “intermediary proceedings” as further investigations are being conducted to determine whether a judge will admit the charges. 

“It is incomprehensible to us why the court is waiting so long with a decision on the indictment,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Meanwhile the law firm representing Boateng released a statement refuting the charges.

“It is a private matter, which is basically based on unproven accusations of a third party,” the law firm told SZ. 

Boateng and his partner were together for 10 years and have two children. 

The 31-year-old defender has been at Bayern Munich since 2011, when he moved back to his native Germany from Manchester City. 

Boateng has since won a host of honours for club and country, including seven Bundesliga titles, the 2013 Champions League and the 2014 World Cup with Germany. 

In 2016, Boateng was named the German Footballer of the Year, but he was axed from the German national team earlier this year along with Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller after Germany shockingly crashed out of the 2018 World Cup at the group stage.

At club level, Boateng has seen his playing time dip and the defender nearly moved to Juventus before the transfer window slammed shut on Monday. 

The42 Team

