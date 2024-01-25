Jerome Stack steps down as St Brigid's manager after All-Ireland final defeat

JEROME STACK HAS stepped down as St Brigid’s manager, after leading the Roscommon champions to an All-Ireland final which they lost narrowly to Watty Graham’s Glen on Sunday.

The Kerry man has been in charge of St Brigid’s for the past two years, during which time they won the Roscommon title they’d last won in 2020 with a one-point victory over Boyle in the county final last October.

They went on to beat Corrofin in the Connacht final and Castlehaven of Cork in the All-Ireland semi-final.

St Brigid’s led the final up to the late stages of the game, where a Conor Glass goal helped Glen to reel in their opponents.

“Jerome has brought a wealth of coaching knowledge and experience to our team which brought us on a brilliant journey this year and saw our players bring that level of performance to Croke Park last Sunday,” St Brigid’s said in a statement.

“We know the players will benefit greatly in the future from Jerome’s time with St Brigid’s and his driven and meticulous work ethic.

“St Brigid’s executive would sincerely like to thank Jerome for all his hard work, dedication and commitment to the club as manager.

“We would also like to extend our thanks to Jerome’s management and backroom team for their dedication over the past two years.”