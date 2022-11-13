Membership : Access or Sign Up
Munster mourn the passing of province legend Jerry Holland

The beloved former player, head coach, team manager and administrator was 66.

49 minutes ago 4,482 Views 3 Comments
Holland (R) celebrates Munster's victory in the 2002 Heineken Cup semi-final with Declan Kidney and Niall O'Donovan.
Image: INPHO

MUNSTER AND IRISH rugby are mourning the passing of Jerry Holland at the age of 66 following illness.

A legendary former player, head coach, team manager and administrator with his native province, Cork man Holland was instrumental to Munster’s transition from amateurism to professionalism.

Holland, a three-times-capped Ireland international as a player, coached Munster to two Interprovincial Championships between 1994 and 1997. He also led them during their first Heineken Cup games, helping to ensure that Munster maintained an unbeaten home record in Europe under his watch.

Holland, father of former Munster and Ireland lock Billy Holland, was appointed Munster’s team manager in 2000 and helped the club to win two Heineken Cups in 2006 and 2008.

billy-holland-with-his-parents-jerry-and-jean-after-his-200th-appearance Jerry Holland with his son Billy in 2019 after this 200th appearance for Munster. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

jerry-holland-with-paul-oconnell-in-the-changing-room-with-the-heineken-cup-trophy Jerry Holland with Paul O'Connell after the 2008 Heineken Cup final. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

More recently, he had been director of rugby at his beloved Cork Constitution since 2010 (and club president in 2016), for whom he played as well as UCC during his AIL days at home in Cork.

Later in his playing career, Holland moved to Dublin where he represented Wanderers and Leinster.

He played three tests for Ireland, two on the summer tour to South Africa in 1981 and one more against Wales during the 1986 Five Nations. His son, Billy, was capped 30 years after his father last wore the Irish jersey.

In a statement offering condolences to his family and friends this afternoon, Munster described Holland as “a legend of rugby” in the province.

The IRFU also said it was “deeply saddened” to learn of Holland’s passing.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie