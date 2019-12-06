This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dallas Cowboys owner cut off from radio interview after swearing live on air

Jerry Jones said ‘bull****’ in frustration while speaking on 105.3 The Fan.

By The42 Team Friday 6 Dec 2019, 9:31 PM
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
Image: UPI/PA Images
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
Image: UPI/PA Images

FRUSTRATED DALLAS COWBOYS owner Jerry Jones was cut off from a radio interview on Friday after swearing live on air.

The Cowboys slumped to 6-7 with defeat against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, after which Jones bemoaned “losing, losing, losing”.

As pressure builds on Dallas head coach Jason Garrett, Jones was apparently still unhappy as he began an interview with 105.3 The Fan the next day.

The owner initially responded to criticism, saying: “Get your damn act together yourself, OK? Settle down just a little bit.

“I don’t like your attitude to come in. I’ve been travelling all night and don’t have the patience to jack with you today.”

However, Jones was soon cut off following a question that suggested the team had “quit” on Garrett, as the 77-year-old complained about “bull****”.

The station said Jones had been automatically taken off air by the studio system due to his swearing, although the interview then continued.

The Cowboys, who remain top of a poor NFC East, will hope to lift Jones’ spirits against the Los Angeles Rams next week.

