Irish athletics great Jerry Kiernan has died aged 67

JERRY KIERNAN HAS died at the age of 67.

The sad news comes from Irish athletics circles this afternoon, with tributes being paid to the distance-running great.

Kiernan famously finished ninth in the 1984 Olympic Marathon, and won the Dublin Marathon twice — in 1982 and 1992. In 1976, he became the seventh Irishman to break the four-minute mile, clocking 3:59.2 in London.

In recent times, he was coach to some of Ireland’s highest-achieving athletes, most notably Ciara Mageean. Kiernan also coached John Travers and Joe Sweeney, while he earned plenty of plaudits as a pundit and analyst on RTÉ.

A life-long member of Clonliffe Harriers — his beloved club led the tributes to “an institution” — Kiernan hailed from Listowel in Co. Kerry, but lived in Dublin for most of his adult life, where he worked as a teacher.

“We are very sorry to hear of the passing of Jerry Kiernan,” Athletics Ireland wrote on Twitter.

“Jerry finished 9th in the Olympic marathon in 1984, and also coached many of Ireland’s top athletes, including Ciara Mageean and John Travers.

“May he rest in peace.”

A heartfelt statement from Clonliffe Harriers reads: “It’s with absolute shock that Clonliffe Harriers have to announce the very sad death last night of 1984 Olympian and Clonliffe Harriers life member Jerry Kiernan. Coming so soon after the passing of Joe Cooper, we are numb with grief and sadness.

“Jerry Kiernan was an institution! A sub- four minute miler, having ran 3.59.12 in June 1976 he went on to enjoy a stunning career as a distance athlete. On the country he was national cross country champion in Kilmacow in 1984 and one the national senior team title with Clonliffe on the extraordinary eight occasions (1980, 81, 82, 84, 87, 88, 89 and 92). It was however over the classic marathon distance that he made his name winning the Dublin city Marathon on two occasions, 1982 and 92 and of course the pinnacle his outstanding run in the 1984 Los Angela’s Olympic marathon when he placed ninth in a PB of 2.12.20.

“In addition to all of this he one of the country’s top coaches, was very much a philosopher and TV athletics expert. He will be greatly missed by his family, club mates, athletes and the athletics family. (Arrangements to be posted)”

Very sad news just breaking in the untimely passing of @irishathletics Marathon legend Jerry Kiernan... he will be forever remembered for his brave 9th place finish in the 1984 Olympic Marathon.



A hard straight talking man who covered many miles in his career. RIP pic.twitter.com/91laxFUar9 — Pierce O'Callaghan (@Pierceathletics) January 21, 2021

I’m totally gutted to hear this very sad news. RIP Jerry Kiernan @ClonliffeHAC - my great friend, training partner, athlete, coach & commentator. He’ll be hugely missed @irishathletics https://t.co/INtJU7XaBK — Eamonn Coghlan (@EamonnCoghlan1) January 21, 2021

Awful news: Jerry Kiernan has passed away at the age of 67.



He finished 9th in the Olympic marathon in 1984, and in recent years he was coach to many of Ireland's best athletes, including Ciara Mageean and John Travers. pic.twitter.com/IIHVM2dRqy — Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) January 21, 2021

RIP Jerry Kiernan. Terrible news, a great athletics man, never short of a few words, helpful to so many and always up for a laugh. Condolences to his family, friends and athletes 🙏 — David Gillick (@DavidGillick) January 21, 2021

Sad day for athletics as Jerry Kiernan passes away. pic.twitter.com/RcrS4a0d5p — sportsfile (@sportsfile) January 21, 2021

We have just lost an iconic man of our sport.Jerry Kiernan you will be sadly missed by the athletics and sporting community,you said it as it was and you were an incredible athlete/coach/person and an inspiration to so many and touched so many life’s #RIP #jerrykeirnan — Rob Heffernan OLY (@RM_Heffernan) January 21, 2021

I’m absolutely numb. Just heard that Jerry Kiernan passed away...only 67..still so fit..an inspirational character & old friend. Coffee in Er Buchetto in Ranelagh with him was a philosophy lesson. Just can’t quite believe he’s gone. My deepest condolences to his family..RIP Jerry — Greg Allen (@gregallenRTE) January 21, 2021