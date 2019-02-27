This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 27 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I love being involved' - former Cork and Munster chairman in bid for GAA President role

Jerry O’Sullivan will be aiming to succeed John Horan.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 27 Feb 2019, 6:51 PM
33 minutes ago 951 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4515904
Jerry O'Sullivan presents the Munster senior hurling trophy last year to Cork captain Seamus Harnedy.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Jerry O'Sullivan presents the Munster senior hurling trophy last year to Cork captain Seamus Harnedy.
Jerry O'Sullivan presents the Munster senior hurling trophy last year to Cork captain Seamus Harnedy.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

FORMER CORK AND Munster chairman Jerry O’Sullivan is to bid to become the next GAA President.

It was confirmed at last night’s Cork board meeting that O’Sullivan would be nominated by the county executive for the position.

The next President to succeed the incumbent John Horan will be chosen at GAA Congress in 2020 before taking up the post in 2021. Horan enjoyed a landslide victory at GAA Congress in 2018 as he beat off competition from Martin Skelly (Longford), Sean Walsh (Kerry), Frank Burke (Galway) and Robert Frost (Clare).

O’Sullivan is the first declared candidate but Armagh’s Ulster winning captain Jarlath Burns has previously declared his interest in contesting the position and stated in March 2017 in an interview with The Irish News that he would run ‘possibly sooner rather than later’.

Cloyne native O’Sullivan, the father of former Cork hurlers Diarmuid and Paudie, has recently completed a six-year stint as vice-chairman and chairman of the Munster GAA Council while before that he served in various roles with the Cork county board, including as chairman between 2009 and 2011.

“I’ve been so heavily involved in so many different roles but being perfectly honest whenever I set out, this was never an ambition of mine,” O’Sullivan told The42 today.

“I love being involved. I’ve been club chairman, divisional chairman, county chairman and Munster chairman, so this is the final step. We’ll have a go at it anyway, that’s all I can do.

“All these roles, you learn something every day, no matter what walk of life you’re in. The GAA is a unique organisation, there’s so many different people and so many different opinions, but it’s a fantastic organisation and I absolutely love being involved in it.”

Having declared his candidacy, O’Sullivan stated that he will later reveal the aims he hopes to achieve if elected to the position.

“At this stage I wouldn’t be presumptuous or publishing any manifesto or anything. It’ll be at Congress 2020 so there’s quite a bit of time there. I haven’t set my mind on any particular aspect at the moment.

“I’ve seen and learned a lot of things along my journey in the GAA so far. Hopefully if I am successful, I hope I’ll be able to put all that invaluable experience to good use.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Sexton rejects notion Schmidt's impending departure a distraction for Ireland
    Wales will have to push on towards Grand Slam without injured lock Hill
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    It's 20 years to the day since a Premier League club last selected an all-English XI
    It's 20 years to the day since a Premier League club last selected an all-English XI
    Klopp: This isn't Liverpool's last chance to win Premier League
    Ballon d'Or winner Hegerberg will not play at Women's World Cup, says Norway coach
    IRELAND
    Analysis: How has Johnny Sexton been playing in the Six Nations?
    Analysis: How has Johnny Sexton been playing in the Six Nations?
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    'The players were a bit broken by the fallout from the England game'
    LEINSTER
    O'Loughlin working hard on his 'points of difference' to get back in Schmidt's plans
    O'Loughlin working hard on his 'points of difference' to get back in Schmidt's plans
    'He makes me feel incredibly stupid': Fardy excited by Dunne's potential
    'We want to get the best out of them and these are great weeks to do that'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie