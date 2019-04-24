This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 24 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jerry Sexton, younger brother of Johnny, signs for the Pro14's Kings

The 26-year-old is currently captaining the Jersey Reds in the English Championship.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 24 Apr 2019, 1:24 PM
1 hour ago 8,094 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4604803

JERRY SEXTON, THE younger brother of Ireland and Leinster out-half Johnny, has signed for the Guinness Pro14′s Southern Kings.

The 26-year-old will join the South African side this summer on a three-year contract, having spent the last two seasons with Jersey Reds in the English Championship.

download Sexton is captain of the Jersey Reds.

Sexton, who is currently captain of the Reds, can look forward to the prospect of facing home province Leinster in the Pro14 next season.

The 118kg, 6ft 5ins second row played underage rugby for Leinster and had a spell with French side Auch before featuring in the Premiership with Exeter and London Irish, as well as playing a season in the Championship with the Exiles.

Sexton, a former Ireland U20 international, moved to Jersey in 2017 and has been ever-present in their second row since, showing superb form in the second tier of English rugby. 

“This is an exciting period in my career,” said Sexton of signing for the Kings.

“I have been following the Isuzu Southern Kings, particularly in the Guinness Pro14, and I am looking forward to being part of the team, the culture and the exciting new era that lies ahead for the franchise.

“I am grateful for the years spent at Jersey Reds and the role the club played in the growth of my career. I look forward to further growth and making a positive contribution at the Isuzu Southern Kings.”

Jerry Sexton Sexton pictured in an Ireland U20 jersey in 2012. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The Kings joined the Pro14 at the start of last season but have so far won only three games over their first two seasons.

However, with new ownership having recently taken over, the South African franchise has high hopes of strengthening its squad ahead of the 2019/20 campaign and the addition of Sexton is an indicator of that.

“It is part of our ambitious plan to bring quality players to assist us to reach our goal of becoming a world-class side, and the inclusion of individuals like Jerry will bolster this process,” said Kings’ director of high performance, Robbi Kempson.

“Jerry will join us in our pre-season preparations ahead of the start of the 2019/20 Guinness Pro14 season. His contract with us will run until the end of June 2022.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie