All-Ireland finalists Waterford appoint Jerry Wallace as new manager

JERRY WALLACE HAS been named as the new Waterford senior camogie manager.

The successful Cork minor camogie boss fills the vacancy left by Seán Power, who departed after ending the county’s 78-year wait to contest an All-Ireland camogie final.

The Déise ultimately suffered a heavy defeat to Cork, but had enjoyed a terrific season up to that point as they qualified for the decider for the first time since 1945. They also won the Division 1B league title.

Power stepped down after just one season in charge in November, with Wallace now taking the reins.

“Waterford Camogie are delighted to appoint Jerry Wallace as Manager of the Waterford Senior Camogie Team for the 2024 season,” a statement reads.

“Jerry brings a wealth of experience to the role having managed a number of county teams successfully for many years.

“We would like to wish Jerry and his management team the very best of luck.”

The Midleton native most recently won four All-Ireland titles in five years with the Cork minors, but has had a colourful coaching career.

He was involved with the Cork senior hurling All-Ireland winning teams in 2004 and 2005, managed Antrim in 2011, and steered the Limerick minors to back-to-back Munster glory (’13 and ’14) while director of the Treaty’s underage hurling academy.

Wallace has also been University College Cork’s camogie manager of late, overseeing the Fr Meaghair Cup, Purcell Cup and Ashbourne Cup teams from 2022 to 2024.