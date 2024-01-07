'Grateful to be welcomed back': Top defender returns to Shelbourne from Shamrock Rovers

SHELBOURNE FC HAVE announced the return of defender Jess Gargan after one season with league rivals Shamrock Rovers.

Gargan, 26, was one of several players to move to Rovers ahead of their much-vaunted re-entry to the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division.

As new Shelbourne manager Eoin Wearen said, the versatile Dubliner is “one of the top defenders in the country”.

Perhaps best deployed at right-back, Gargan can also operate at centre-half or on the right side of midfield, and her signing is a statement one for the Tolka Park outfit.

“We are over the moon to get Jess over the line,” Wearen said.

“From the moment I spoke with her, I knew how much she missed the club and the dressing room and could tell she was excited by the project and what we are building here.

“She is one of the top defenders in the country and knows what it takes to win and be successful in this league.”

“I am absolutely delighted to be back at Shels and I’m very grateful to be welcomed back by the club,” Gargan, who has two senior Ireland caps from 2019, added.

“It’s a special group of players that I’ve played with for many years and I can’t wait to get going. I’m excited to work with Eoin and the coaching staff and continue to develop as a player and as a team. I owe the club and fans everything.”

Jess Gargan returns to the Reds 🔴#DublinsFinest | #Reds2024 — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) January 7, 2024

Peamount United, who also saw several players depart to Rovers, won the league last season, with Athlone Town lifting the Women’s FAI Cup for the very first time.

The Midlanders defeated Shelbourne in the final via a penalty shootout, while the Reds were also league runners-up after their 2021 and 2022 successes.

Shels have had a host of key players, including captain Pearl Slattery, long-serving midfielder Rachel Graham and Club Player of the Season Maggie Pierce, recommit for 2024.