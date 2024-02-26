'I was gutted' - Ziu on missing World Cup amidst 17-month injury absence

THE ACL CURSE struck Ireland last week, with Jamie Finn the latest victim.

Jess Ziu – back in the set-up after 17 months – knew the prognosis immediately. The West Ham United attacker endured the same cruel fate in October 2022. Her heart dropped for her team-mate there and then on the training pitch.

“As she went down, you knew straight away,” Ziu says. “You can tell the way a player goes down, and I was gutted for her straight away.

“But Jamie is probably one of the most resilient players I’ve worked with, she’s such a hard worker. I don’t think she’ll struggle one bit with her rehab, she’ll fly through it and she’ll be back as soon as possible.”

Advertisement

Having made her club return in November, Ziu featured for Ireland for the first time since September 2022 (against Slovakia) in Friday’s 0-0 draw away to Italy.

The 21-year-old Dubliner started for Eileen Gleeson’s side and looked like she had never been away in a lively performance.

“It’s been a long 17 months but it’s good to be back with all the girls. A bit emotional but it was really good.

“I’m not going to lie, it was quite overwhelming, a few nerves leading up to it because a lot of new staff, and a lot of new faces in the team.

“But luckily, I had a few girls I’m quite close with, Izzy [Atkinson], Larko [Abbie Larkin], they all helped me and the staff were so nice. Eilo [Eileen Gleeson] was great with me.”

Ziu missed quite a lot through her injury, nothing more so than last summer’s World Cup. “I was gutted,” she reflects.

“I think that was the hardest part watching from the stands because every player just wants to be out on the pitch with their team-mates. But at West Ham and Ireland, I’ve got great players and staff who helped me along the way.”

The unfortunate injury made her more resilient, the former Shelbourne star adds. “I also think it made me more grateful. Every time I’m stepping onto the pitch I’m stepping out with a smile on my face.

“I’m going to enjoy the little moments because… I don’t want to get a bit deep here, but we don’t know if that is our last game for a couple of months.

“I’m going to take everything in my stride, enjoy it all. I’m glad to be back.”

Ziu will be hoping to continue her international comeback and earn her 14th cap in tomorrow’s friendly against Wales at Tallaght Stadium. Then it’s onto European Championship qualifiers in April, with the draw slated in for next Tuesday, 5 March.