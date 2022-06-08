West Ham-bound Ireland and Shelbourne star named Player of the Month

Shelbourne's Jess Ziu with the SSE Airtricity Women's National League Player of the Month Award for May 2022.

Shelbourne's Jess Ziu with the SSE Airtricity Women's National League Player of the Month Award for May 2022.

WEST HAM-BOUND SHELBOURNE star and Republic of Ireland international Jess Ziu has won the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League award for May 2022.

The 20-year-old winger is due to cross the water to join the Hammers in the Women’s Super League this summer.

Ziu will be a huge loss for Shels and for the league in general, but she’ll be departing on a high.

The dynamic attacker has been in stunning form this season, bagging three brilliant goals during the month of May as Noel King’s defending champions opened a sizeable lead at the top of the table.

She’s set to sign off after a mouth-watering showdown against Wexford Youths at Tolka Park on Saturday, before the league’s mid-season break.

“I’m really happy to have won the Player of the Month award,” Ziu said. “I’ve got one game left so I’m really happy that I could get an award in before I left. And I’m happy that all of my performances, assists, goals and teamwork are getting noticed.

“We’ve started off really well. Noel (King, manager) trusts in all of us and hopefully we can keep our heads down, not let any of it get to us and extend the lead at the top even more.”

“Congratulations to Jess Ziu on being named the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Player of the Month for May,” Leanne Sheill, SSE Airtricity Marketing Manager, added.

“Her performances have been crucial in leading Shelbourne to the top of the league so far this season with four wins from four in May and not conceding a goal during the month.

“We’d like to wish Jess the best of luck in her next upcoming move as she ventures overseas. If her performances this season are anything to go by, we’re sure she will flourish with her new club. We’re thrilled to be sponsor of the league this season and we can’t wait to see how the rest of the season will unfold.”

Ziu, who celebrated her birthday this week, pipped Athlone Town striker Emily Corbet and Galway’s Chloe Singleton in the voting process.

She follows in the footsteps of Stephanie Roche of Peamount United and Athlone captain Laurie Ryan, March and April’s respective Players of the Month winners.