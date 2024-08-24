Devastating blow as Ireland's Jess Ziu suffers second ACL injury in as many years

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL JESS Ziu is set to miss the Euro 2025 play-offs and the majority of the Women’s Super League season after suffering another anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The cruel blow, which happened in a behind closed doors friendly for West Ham on Thursday, is Ziu’s second ACL injury in a nightmare two years.

The Hammers confirmed that Ziu, 22, will once again need surgery before beginning her rehab at the club’s Chadwell Heath facility.

Both West Ham and the Football Association of Ireland sent their best wishes to the Dubliner on social media.

Ziu only returned to club action last November having spent 13 months on the sidelines following her first ACL injury.

She earned a recall to Eileen Gleeson’s Ireland squad earlier this year, featuring in the spring friendlies against Italy and Wales before making four starts in the Uefa Nations League campaign.