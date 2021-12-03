Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 4 December 2021
Advertisement

'He’s such a talented football player and he’s not playing' - David Moyes on Jesse Lingard's plight

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder enjoyed a hugely-impressive loan spell at West Ham during the second half of last season.

By Press Association Friday 3 Dec 2021, 11:34 PM
29 minutes ago 600 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5620205
Jesse Lingard (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Jesse Lingard (file pic).
Jesse Lingard (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

WEST HAM manager David Moyes admits he feels for Jesse Lingard over his lack of game time at Manchester United.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder enjoyed a hugely-impressive loan spell at West Ham during the second half of last season, scoring nine times in 16 appearances and helping the club to a sixth-placed finish.

Lingard has not started a Premier League game for the Red Devils this season, making just eight substitute appearances, and has been repeatedly linked with a return to the London Stadium.

“I can’t really talk about him because he’s a Manchester United player and it’s not for me to talk,” Moyes said.

“But he was really good for us. Jesse knows what we all think of him here. My disappointment for Jesse would be, I think he’s such a talented football player and he’s not playing.

“He played a big part in our second half of last season. But you’d have to give credit to the players here, they’ve moved on without Jesse.

“People might have thought Jesse made a difference here. But the players have moved on and stepped to another level themselves. But I’ve got to say, Jesse was a big part of that.”

The Hammers sit fourth in the Premier League, a point ahead of Arsenal and three clear of Manchester United, ahead of Saturday’s clash with leaders Chelsea.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Having faced a relegation battle when Moyes took over in December 2019, West Ham have already booked their place in the last 16 of this season’s Europa League and are targeting Champions League qualification this term.

However, there were boos from some supporters at the final whistle of their 1-1 midweek draw with Brighton, which did not impress Moyes one bit.

“I think really, the expectations of where the team have taken everybody to, there’s also got to be part of that where you say, ‘Wait a minute here, your team is doing really well. Don’t be so stupid’.

“There’s not a person at this club who deserved a boo. Not one person, because of what they’ve done at the club.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie