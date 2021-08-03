Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 3 August 2021
Advertisement

Jessica Springsteen hoping to boss Tokyo Equestrian Park on Olympic debut

The American showjumper is the daughter of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa.

By Press Association Tuesday 3 Aug 2021, 7:07 AM
1 hour ago 1,283 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5513269
Jessica Springsteen.
Jessica Springsteen.
Jessica Springsteen.

ROCK SUPERSTARDOM REACHED Tokyo Equestrian Park on Tuesday when Bruce Springsteen’s daughter was set to make her Olympic Games debut.

Jessica Springsteen, daughter of ‘The Boss’ and Patti Scialfa, is the youngest member of the United States’ showjumping team.

At 29, she is rated among the sport’s brightest stars, with an Olympic team medal a distinct possibility alongside world-renowned performers in Kent Farrington and Laura Kraut.

Some of Springsteen’s hits would certainly have fitted the bill – Born in the USA, Born to Run, Thunder Road – as Jessica lined up in the individual qualifier on 12-year-old stallion Don Juan van de Donkhoeve.

Currently ranked in the world’s top 15, she hoped to finish among the leading 30 riders from more than 70 starters and book a place in Wednesday’s individual final.

Her parents were expected to be watching on television at home in California as the four-day showjumping programme began at an empty stadium.

“This is not only my first Olympics, but also my first championships,” Springsteen said. “I am so excited to represent my country at this level.

western-stars-premiere-new-york Jessica Springsteen with parents Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“It is something I have always dreamt of, and I am just really looking forward to the experience.

“Just to be selected on this team that I have looked up to throughout my career has been a huge honour for me.”

Springsteen feels that her horse, a Belgian Warmblood, has prospered from an extra year’s training following the Tokyo Games’ postponement last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Me and Don have been able to build on our partnership over this last year,” she added.

“And when it came time to the selection events, I felt really confident how far we had come.

“When I got Don he was jumping up to three-star level, so I kind of brought him up to this level. It was about fine-tuning everything, getting used to jumping these bigger tracks.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I think your natural reaction when you are jumping big is you want to ride a little bit stronger.

“But with him, he doesn’t need that. He just rides off my feeling and I can trust his scope and quality.”

And it might be that at some point over the next few days, Springsteen will be the latest family member taking ownership of a gold disc.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie