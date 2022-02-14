Ireland youngster Ziu targets starting berth as Vera Pauw's side contest the Pinatar Cup

Jessica Ziu tangles with Mariam Danelia during Ireland's 11-0 win against Georgia in Tallaght last November.

Jessica Ziu tangles with Mariam Danelia during Ireland's 11-0 win against Georgia in Tallaght last November.

THE MEMBERS OF the Ireland women’s senior team have been assembling in Spain over the past 24 hours as they embark on international duty for the first time in 2022.

Vera Pauw’s side are one of eight nations set to contest the Pinatar Cup, with their first game scheduled for 2.30pm (Irish time) on Wednesday.

Ireland will be guaranteed three games at the tournament, which starts with a quarter-final meeting with Poland in La Manga.

Their opponents thereafter will be determined by the outcomes of Wednesday’s other fixtures – Wales v Scotland, Slovakia v Belgium, Hungary v Russia – although a potential game between Ireland and Slovakia will be avoided due to the two teams occupying the same group in World Cup qualification.

For the Girls in Green, the tournament will serve as preparation for the important qualifier away to a formidable Sweden outfit on 12 April.

Advertisement

One player aiming to enhance her credentials in Spain is youngster Jessica Ziu. Having been handed her full Ireland debut in the 11-0 trouncing of Georgia, the 19-year-old is keen to retain a starting berth.

Known primarily as an attacking midfielder, the Shelbourne star excelled as a right-wing back in the record-breaking victory at Tallaght Stadium. As long as she’s in the team, Ziu won’t complain about the role she’s asked to fill.

“Even if I was playing centre-back I’d take it,” she says. “I’m not usually one to moan about where I’m playing. I’m naturally a centre-midfielder but even for Shels I’m playing on the right wing. Once I’m playing I don’t mind.”

After helping Shelbourne capture the Women’s National League title at Peamount United’s expense in dramatic fashion on the final day of the 2021 season, Ziu attracted interest from several cross-channel clubs.

She admits that a move into full-time football is an aspiration, but she’s prepared to wait for the right time to take her club career abroad.

“I’ve re-signed for Shels so I’m here until the summer anyway. We have UCL [Champions League] too so we’ll see what happens there,” says Ziu, who got her first taste of senior international football as a 16-year-old when she came off the bench in a 4-0 win against Northern Ireland in August 2018.

“For me personally, I want to just score some goals, get some assists, work on some little abilities to try and keep me in the national team. That’s a big goal for me.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“I think I’m around the national team three years now. For those three years it was kind of fun being called in and sitting on the bench – it was unbelievable – but I’m kind of pushing now because I want to get a starting spot in the team.”

Ziu, who hasn’t played a competitive game since November, is relishing another opportunity to accelerate her development over the course of the 10-day camp in the south of Spain.

The Finglas native says: “I think this tournament will help me with confidence, not just fitness. Being in and around all the girls who play in England helps me massively. They’re all so encouraging.

“I think it’s a good tournament to get some minutes under my belt. Hopefully if I can do that, I can show the management what I can do.”