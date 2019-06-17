This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 17 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

London Olympian Barr calls time on athletics career after injury frustration

The Waterford hurdler has hung up her spikes having accepted competing at Tokyo 2020 is no longer a possibility.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 17 Jun 2019, 7:52 PM
22 minutes ago 1,297 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4686629
Barr made the announcement today.
Image: Ian MacNicol
Barr made the announcement today.
Barr made the announcement today.
Image: Ian MacNicol

JESSIE BARR HAS officially drawn the curtain on her athletics career after her bid to rebound from a series of injury setbacks to compete at the Tokyo Olympics only led to further frustration. 

Barr, the older sister of European bronze medallist Thomas, represented Ireland in the 4x400m relay at the 2012 Games in London and reached the final of the 400-metre hurdles at the European Championships in Helsinki that same year. 

The Waterford native’s career hit a number of roadblocks in the three years since London and despite retaining hope of competing again, with the target of Tokyo 2020 at the forefront of her mind, Barr made the decision to retire at the start of this year.

“I didn’t wake up one day and retire. This has been a slow realisation, and I suppose I’ve had three years to come to terms with it,” she said. 

She will turn 30 next month and having taken up an internship as a sports psychologist at the Institute of Sport in 2017, is now employed full-time and will travel to Minsk tomorrow for the European Games.

Barr was speaking at the launch of the Irish Life Health Festival of Running on Monday afternoon. The festival, which included a Mile Fun Run for children and a 3km run in Santry Park, takes place at Morton Stadium on 28 July. More details and entry on athleticsireland.ie. 

You can read a full interview with Jessie Barr on The42 later this week. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie