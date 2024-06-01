Ireland's teen sensation reflects on a landmark night

IT WAS a landmark night for Jessie Stapleton.

With more experienced midfielders Denise O’Sullivan and Ruesha Littlejohn unavailable through injury, boss Eileen Gleeson put her faith in the 19-year-old by handing her a first competitive start in the Euro 2025 qualifier with Sweden.

Despite “normally” operating at centre-back, Stapleton did not look out of place at the base of Ireland’s midfield alongside Megan Connolly, giving Lily Agg the freedom to play in a more advanced role ahead of them.

And you would be forgiven for forgetting that the Dubliner is still only a teenager.

After all, it is nearly six years since the prodigious talent was called in to train with a Colin Bell-managed Irish team aged 13.

Yet her impressive rise has not been without setbacks. She was in and out of squads under Vera Pauw but was overlooked for last year’s World Cup panel.

Before last night, she had won five senior caps. 45 minutes in a 2022 friendly appearance against the Philippines was her sole appearance under Pauw.

Advertisement

Since Gleeson took charge, Stapleton has become a more regular onfield presence, with substitute appearances against Northern Ireland and France, plus starts earlier this year in the friendlies versus Italy and Wales.

So was last night the biggest game of her career?

“Of course,” she says. “It’s a Euro qualifier at a home ground.”

It has been a pretty eventful 12 months for the Ballyfermot native. Just under a year ago, she left Shelbourne to sign for West Ham.

Since then, she has had to be patient, making a solitary appearance for the London club in the Women’s Super League.

However, Stapleton enjoyed better fortune after joining Championship side Reading on loan in January.

The Dubliner’s only goal in 11 appearances for the Royals could hardly have been more pivotal, as it ensured their safety from relegation with a match to spare.

“Yeah, it was a nice one,” she recalls. “I think the main thing at club level was just to get the game time so I could slot in and get the trust from Eileen to play these types of games.”

And while Friday was memorable for Stapleton personally, the result, which effectively ended Ireland’s hopes of automatic group qualification for Euro 2025, was disappointing.

The hosts were made to pay for failing to capitalise on an encouraging opening period, as the Swedes repeatedly and ruthlessly punished their rivals on the counter-attack.

“We had a few chances in the first half and if we took them it was a completely different game,” she says. “But if we go and take the positives we can put a good shift in on Tuesday [against Sweden] and get some points on the board.”

Particularly with the injuries to O’Sullivan and Littlejohn, Stapleton explains she had “a rough idea” during the week that she would be starting at the Aviva. Nonetheless, the news was only confirmed to her on Friday morning.

“Denise and Ruesha are big shoes to fill,” she adds. “But they have been really helpful during the week.

“Of course, I’m going to be nervous. It’s the Aviva Stadium and I’m starting my first Euro qualifier. But it’s football and we do it every day of our lives. Once you step on the pitch and do the warm-up, you block out the [psychological] noise.”

And with a whirlwind 12 months behind her, is Stapleton planning on setting more landmarks anytime soon?

“Hopefully, on Tuesday, I score a goal,” she smiles.