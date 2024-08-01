Republic of Ireland's Jessie Stapleton joins Sunderland on loan

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Jessie Stapleton has joined Sunderland on a season-long loan from West Ham United.

Stapleton joined the Hammers in 2023 from Shelbourne. She spent the second half of 2023-24 on loan at Reading, making eleven appearances and scoring one goal.

The 19-year-old has been capped seven times for Ireland after making her debut in 2022 against the Philippines.

“I’m delighted and I just can’t wait to get going now,” Stapleton said after joining Championship side Sunderland. “I’ve only been here a couple of days so far but I’m delighted to just be here, properly settle in a hit the ground running.”

Advertisement