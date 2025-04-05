Nick Rockett crowned Aintree Grand National champion in 1-2-3 for Willie Mullins

NICK ROCKETT HAS been crowned the Aintree Grand National champion for 2025.

The winner crowned a 1-2-3 finish for trainer Willie Mullins as well as a father-son success, with jockey Patrick Mullins riding Nick Rockett to Aintree glory.

Mullins and Nick Rockett beat out reigning champion I Am Maximus in second and Grangeclare West in third, both of whom are also trained by Willie Mullins.

The Mullins’ father-son success arrived 25 years after Ted and Ruby Walsh achieved the same with Papillon, and 26 years after Tommy and Paul Carbery pulled it off with Bobbyjo.

More to follow.