West Ham confirm signing of rising Ireland star Jessie Stapleton

WEST HAM UNITED have confirmed the signing of rising Ireland star Jessie Stapleton.

The 18-year-old’s exit from Shelbourne was announced earlier this month and the Hammers have beat off competition from rivals in the Women’s Super League to land the talented left back.

We are delighted to welcome promising Republic of Ireland international Jessie Stapleton to east London! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/bRCJeeecp3 — West Ham United Women (@westhamwomen) July 28, 2023

Stapleton is the reigning Irish U19 player of the year and has already made her senior international debut while starring in the League of Ireland.

“I’m delighted to join. It’s a massive honour for me to sign for this xlub. It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little kid to sign for a professional team and I can’t wait to get going,” she told West Ham’s website.

“Every player growing up now wants to play in the WSL, it’s one of the biggest and best leagues in the world. There seems to be a great bunch of girls here at West Ham and I’m excited to get started with pre-season training ahead of the new season.”

While General Manager Aidan Boxall admitted that he expects the new recruit to need time to settle in to her new surroundings, he is excited by her potential.

“We are delighted to welcome Jessie to east London. She is a promising defender that we have been watching for a long time and have beaten off some strong competition to secure her services.

“We feel we have a fantastic talent in the building, and I’m delighted she has chosen West Ham as the place that’s best suited to continue her development.”