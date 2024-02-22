Advertisement
Bohemians sign ex-Ireland U19 and Hull City defender on loan

Jevon Mills strengthens Bohs’ defensive options, with confirmation of another signing due to follow.
21 minutes ago

BOHEMIAN FC HAVE announced the signing of Hull City defender Jevon Mills on a loan deal until the end of June.

The former Ireland U19 international arrives to bolster central defence options at Dalymount Park.

“The centre of defence was the one area where we needed to strengthen,” manager Declan Devine said, “so I am really pleased that we have good options there now, and we hope to be in a position to confirm another defender shortly too.

“Jevon is a strong young centre-half and we are delighted to get him in. At 6ft 2in, he is a very commanding presence.

“He is a player we have been monitoring for some time now and although he is only 20 years of age, he already has great first-team experience from his time on loan with Falkirk, Gateshead and Solihull Moors, so he is coming in with a strong pedigree and a determination to progress.”

Bohs were dealt a hammer blow as Rob Cornwall suffered an ACL injury in their season opening draw with Sligo Rovers last week.

Midfielder Jordan Flores played as a makeshift centre-back shortly after Cornwall, who returned to the club after a stint in America, was forced off.

