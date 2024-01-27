Man City and Netherlands midfielder becomes latest WSL star to suffer ACL injury

MANCHESTER CITY MIDFIELDER Jill Roord has ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament, the Women’s Super League side have announced.

The Netherlands international sustained the injury during Wednesday’s 2-1 League Cup win over Manchester United, coming off in the ninth minute of the contest at Joie Stadium.

City confirmed the news on Saturday afternoon in a statement on their official website, adding: “Jill will remain under the care of City’s medical team and will begin her rehabilitation. Everyone at City wishes her a full and speedy recovery.”

Former Arsenal player Roord joined City from Wolfsburg last summer and has gone on to register eight goals and three assists so far for Gareth Taylor’s team.

The 26-year-old is the latest in a number of high-profile WSL players to be hit by an ACL injury.

It was announced earlier this month that Chelsea and Australia striker Sam Kerr was sidelined by such a problem, while England captain Leah Williamson on Wednesday made her return to action for Arsenal after an ACL injury lay-off.

Arsenal have also had Williamson’s fellow Lioness Beth Mead and Roord’s international team-mate Vivianne Miedema make similar comebacks this season.