Irish U21s boss Crawford distances himself from vacant Bohemians job

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 manager Jim Crawford has distanced himself from the vacant manager’s job at Bohemians.

Bohs dismissed Declan Devine last weekend, just four games into the new season, and Crawford is understood to be near the top of the club’s wishlist.

Crawford however says his focus remains with the FAI, and says he has received no contact from Bohemians.

“Not at this moment in time”, said Crawford on the subject. “My job and my focus is here with the Irish U21s. It’s an honour to be linked with any club, Bohemians is a club I played for before. I do know there have been a hell of a lot of other names linked with the club too, but for me, at this point in time, my energy is being put into the 21s and that’s where it is for the time being.”

Crawford was speaking at the announcement of his latest U21s squad for the Euro 2025 qualifier against San Marino on Friday week.

One player not included is Wolves striker Nathan Fraser, who has recently made his Premier League breakthrough. Fraser was born in England, and has previously played for Ireland at U19 level.

Crawford did try to include Fraser in this squad, but the player said he did not want to be called up, citing a fear of being injured at a time that he is the only fit striker on Wolves’ books. He has asked to be considered for future Irish squads.

“I’ve had a few conversations with him and at this point in time he is the only fit striker at the club”, said Crawford.

“He certainly is a bit apprehensive about being injured. He sees an FA Cup game this weekend against Coventry, there’s a strong possibility he will start, and their next Premier League game is against Aston Villa, a massive derby. He does think over the next while he will get Premier League experience, which is great for him.

“With the U21s, it would have been a different challenge. That’s what he says, I respect it. He did say he wanted to be considered for future international camps. In June we will have a couple of friendly games, so if all things go well he might be included in that. That’s all I can say on Nathan. Of course we would love to have him, but it is an opportunity for someone else to show what they can do at this level.”