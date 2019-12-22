This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gavin admits to feeling 'sadness' as he steps away from Dublin job

The outgoing boss has today reflected on his absurdly successful tenure.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 22 Dec 2019, 7:20 PM
41 minutes ago 816 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4945688
Jim Gavin waves to the crowd at Dublin's All-Ireland homecoming earlier this year.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Jim Gavin waves to the crowd at Dublin's All-Ireland homecoming earlier this year.
Jim Gavin waves to the crowd at Dublin's All-Ireland homecoming earlier this year.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

JIM GAVIN ADMITS to feeling some “sadness” as he steps away from his incredibly successful reign as Dublin senior football manager. 

Having won six All-Ireland titles in his seven years in charge – losing a single Championship game across his entire tenure – Gavin dropped a bombshell last month by announcing he decided not to continue in the role to 2020.

He has been succeeded by Dessie Farrell, and Gavin today reflected on his time in charge with Dublin’s in-house YouTube channel.

“I’ve had a phenomenal time with the guys. It’s been a great journey, great fun, great memories…it was a particularly memorable this year, with the guys closing the deal in the second game against Kerry. That was great to part of.”

Gavin also paid an effusive tribute to his backroom staff.

“I’m thankful for all the support the players have given to me during my time. I’ve had a phenomenal backroom team with the U21 and seniors.

“The work they’ve done in the shadows and the support they’ve given me and in particular how they’ve facilitated the players to be their best, was special to witness. 

To my close coaching team, we had collaborative decision-making in everything we did. I’m grateful to Shane O’Hanlon and to Paul Clarke and in particular to Jason Sherlock and Declan Darcy, who are phenomenal men and phenomenal coaches and taught me a lot. We’ve got great friendships amongst the whole management and backroom team. I go away with some sadness that I won’t have those days on the sideline hearing our great support. Anytime I meet anybody there’s great gratitude among the supporters for what the players do, but it really works both ways.

It means a lot to the players, the support we get from our fans. It means a lot to me as well.” 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

