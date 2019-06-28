This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Once-capped Ireland defender named manager of Scottish Premiership club

Jim Goodwin, who spent five years at St Mirren as a player, is returning to take the hotseat.

By Ben Blake Friday 28 Jun 2019, 2:54 PM
1 hour ago 3,281 Views 1 Comment
Goodwin before his final game as a St Mirren player back in 2016.
Image: Jeff Holmes
Image: Jeff Holmes

ST MIRREN HAVE today appointed former Ireland international Jim Goodwin as their new first-team manager. 

The 37-year-old joins the Scottish Premiership club from second-tier outfit Alloa Athletic, where he spent three years in charge. 

There, Goodwin led Alloa to promotion to the Scottish Championship via the play-offs in 2018, before keeping the part-time side up last season against the odds. 

As a player, the Waterford-born defender began his senior career at Celtic before spells with Stockport County, Scunthorpe United, Huddersfield Town and Hamilton Academical.

He also enjoyed five years with St Mirren — making 181 appearances between 2011-2016 and captaining them to Scottish League Cup in 2013. 

Soccer - Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League - St Mirren v Rangers - St Mirren Park Tackling El Hadji-Diouf of Rangers early on in his St Mirren career. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

At international level, he was part of Brian Kerr’s team that lifted the Uefa U16 European Championship in 1998 before climbing the ranks to earn one senior cap for Ireland — in a friendly against Finland in August 2002. 

"I am absolutely delighted to have been offered the job as manager of this great club," said Goodwin.

“I had three wonderful seasons at Alloa and loved every minute of it, but the opportunity to come back to the place where I had my most memorable spell as a player was too good to turn down.

“This is a very proud moment for me and one I will never take for granted. I’m looking forward to meeting the staff and players next week, and genuinely can’t wait to get started.”

Colin Healy Jim Goodwin and Graham Barrett 21/8/2002 DIGITAL Goodwin (centre) with Colin Healy (left) and Graham Barrett (right) after making his senior Ireland debut in August 2002. Source: INPHO

St Mirren narrowly avoided relegation from Scotland’s top flight last season — defeating Dundee United on penalties in the play-off final. 

Club chairman Gordon Scott added: “I am absolutely delighted to welcome Jim back to St Mirren.

He was a firm fans favourite as a player here and I know he will receive terrific backing from our support as our new manager.

“I would like to thank Alloa Athletic for their co-operation in allowing us the opportunity to speak with Jim.”

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

