BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 9 December 2020
Advertisement

Former Northern Ireland midfielder Magilton confirmed as Dundalk's new sporting director

The Belfast native begins his new role on Monday after seven years at the Irish Football Association.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 9 Dec 2020, 12:57 PM
58 minutes ago 832 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5293626
New job: Jim Magilton.
Image: Presseye/Jonathan Porter/INPHO
New job: Jim Magilton.
New job: Jim Magilton.
Image: Presseye/Jonathan Porter/INPHO

FORMER NORTHERN IRELAND international Jim Magilton has been appointed as Dundalk FC’s new sporting director.

The Lilywhites announced the news in a press release this afternoon, having confirmed last night that Italian boss Filippo Giovagnoli is staying on as head coach on a full-time basis. 

51-year-old Magilton comes to Oriel Park having been the elite performance director at the Irish Football Association (IFA) for the past seven years.

The Belfast native’s colourful playing career spanned across two decades, with the midfielder playing over 550 competitive games in England between Oxford United, Southampton and Ipswich Town. Magilton won also won 52 caps for Northern Ireland, and scored on his international debut against Poland in 1991.

He called time on his playing days in 2006 before opening his managerial career with a three-year stint at Ipswich Town. Following a spell at QPR, Magilton arrived at Shamrock Rovers in 2011, where he was Michael O’Neill’s number two as they landed the league title and qualified for the group stages of the Europa League.

While Magilton has been employed by the IFA since 2013, he spent a short period in Australia as head coach of A-League outfit Melbourne Victory just beforehand.

He will take up the newly-created role at Dundalk on Monday, 14 December, as the 2018 and 2019 Premier Division champions prepare for 2021 and look to build on their FAI Cup final success at the weekend.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Jim goes with our best wishes after seven and a half years with the association,” Irish FA Chief Executive Patrick Nelson said in a statement.

“During that time he has helped us take major steps in both identifying and preparing our young talent for a future in the professional game.”

“Today ends an incredible journey for me both personally and professionally,” Magilton himself added. “I would like to thank the Irish FA, and in particular Michael O’Neill, for giving me the opportunity to be a part of it.” 

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie