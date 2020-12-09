Former Northern Ireland midfielder Magilton confirmed as Dundalk's new sporting director

FORMER NORTHERN IRELAND international Jim Magilton has been appointed as Dundalk FC’s new sporting director.

The Lilywhites announced the news in a press release this afternoon, having confirmed last night that Italian boss Filippo Giovagnoli is staying on as head coach on a full-time basis.

51-year-old Magilton comes to Oriel Park having been the elite performance director at the Irish Football Association (IFA) for the past seven years.

The Belfast native’s colourful playing career spanned across two decades, with the midfielder playing over 550 competitive games in England between Oxford United, Southampton and Ipswich Town. Magilton won also won 52 caps for Northern Ireland, and scored on his international debut against Poland in 1991.

He called time on his playing days in 2006 before opening his managerial career with a three-year stint at Ipswich Town. Following a spell at QPR, Magilton arrived at Shamrock Rovers in 2011, where he was Michael O’Neill’s number two as they landed the league title and qualified for the group stages of the Europa League.

While Magilton has been employed by the IFA since 2013, he spent a short period in Australia as head coach of A-League outfit Melbourne Victory just beforehand.

He will take up the newly-created role at Dundalk on Monday, 14 December, as the 2018 and 2019 Premier Division champions prepare for 2021 and look to build on their FAI Cup final success at the weekend.

“Jim goes with our best wishes after seven and a half years with the association,” Irish FA Chief Executive Patrick Nelson said in a statement.

“During that time he has helped us take major steps in both identifying and preparing our young talent for a future in the professional game.”

“Today ends an incredible journey for me both personally and professionally,” Magilton himself added. “I would like to thank the Irish FA, and in particular Michael O’Neill, for giving me the opportunity to be a part of it.”