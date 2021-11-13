Membership : Access or Sign Up
Former Northern Ireland midfielder Magilton leaves sporting director role at Dundalk

Jim Magilton was appointed to the role last December.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 13 Nov 2021, 12:28 PM
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

FORMER NORTHERN IRELAND international Jim Magilton has departed his role as sporting director at Dundalk, the club has announced.

Magilton was appointed to the position last December having been the elite performance director at the Irish Football Association (IFA) for the previous seven years.

His departure comes after it was revealed this week that a consortium agreed to purchase the club from American investment firm Peak6.

“I would like to thank everyone that assisted me during my time at Dundalk FC,” Magilton said in a statement from the club today.

“It is a great club with passionate supporters and I wish the new local consortium the very best.”

The statement continues:

“The club would like to thank Jim for his work at Oriel Park over the past 11 months and wish him the very best of luck in the future.”

Magilton enjoyed a playing career that stretched across two decades, earning 52 caps for Northern Ireland during that time. His club career also saw him line out for Oxford United, Southampton and Ipswich Town.

As a manager, Magilton was at the helm with Ipswich Town for three years. He also had a spell with QPR before linking up with Shamrock Rovers in 2011, where he was Michael O’Neill’s number two as they landed the league title and qualified for the group stages of the Europa League.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
