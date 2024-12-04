Donegal head for week-long training camp on the Persian Gulf

DONEGAL ARE SET to make the most of the training ban lifting, when they jet off for a warm weather training camp in the unusual location of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

Despite the trip being shrouded in secrecy, the team, management and support staff will be staying in the luxury surrounds of Al Reem Island with all manner of conveniences available to them.

The reigning Ulster champions are set to leave on 7 December, the day permitted for the return to training for intercounty squads. Michael Murphy, Oisin Gallen, Ryan McHugh and company can look forward to temperatures of an average of 25 degrees in December.

The first mention of the training camp emerged in early October, when county manager Jim McGuinness informed the county committee monthly meeting that they would be having a week-long get together but did not disclose the location.

Last year they flew to Tenerife to commence preparations for the 2024 season.

This year they had considered Dubai but arrived on Abu Dhabi as the venue that might best suit their needs, with the help of some Donegal people living in the region.

However, they have not informed the county committee where their destination would be.

Back in October, it was reported that the cost of the training camp would amount to €80,000.

In recent weeks and months, Donegal have hosted a number of lucrative fund-raisers such as their annual Golf Classic at Rosapenna Hotel, organised by former 1992 All-Ireland winner Martin McHugh, Donall Barrett and Fr Charlie Byrne, featuring a presentation by McGuinness who delivered a talk at the presentation of prizes.

Since McGuinness’ return, the Donegal fund-raising apparatus has been extremely busy. Last year, a letter sent by ‘Team Donegal London’ to donors reflected on a night with McGuinness as the special guest at the Chorlton Club outlined how he laid out a series of costs that would benefit Donegal GAA.

The letter, as seen by The 42.ie. included a ‘New fence around training pitch in Convoy to give privacy’, at £47,520. ‘Gym equipment’ at £39,850, and ‘Nutritionist’ at £13,000.

Companies pledged to give either £5,000 or £2,500, with some larger donations. The donations came with the guarantee of purchasing tickets for provincial and All-Ireland finals if Donegal were competing.

One thing is for certain, the race for Sam Maguire has begun in earnest as the chasing pack look to take Armagh’s crown from them.